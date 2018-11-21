Afghan authorities were struggling on Wednesday to identify the group behind a suicide bomb attack that killed at least 55 people and wounded 95 at a gathering of religious scholars in Kabul after the Taliban denied any responsibility and Daesh, which has claimed most suicide attacks in Kabul this year, issued no statement.

The victims included religious delegates from various parts of the country, invited by the Afghan Ulema Council to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday.

President Ashraf Ghani declared Wednesday a national day of mourning for the victims of the attack, which he described as an "unforgivable crime."

Without knowing who was behind the attack, it was unclear whether the aim was to undermine Ghani's government, or whether it was part of a strategy to keep the pressure on his government and its Western allies while they pursued talks with the Taliban, to end the 17-year-long war.

"As of now we don't know which militant outfit could be behind the attack. Investigations are at a preliminary stage," said a senior security official who was at the blast site on Wednesday to collect forensic evidence.

The council, the country's largest religious organisation, gathered scholars from the Sunni sect, but it was uncertain whether the attack could have had a sectarian dimension.

Officials not ruling out Taliban role

Though Sunni themselves, Taliban and Daesh have targeted religious scholars aligned with the Afghan government in the past.

This time, the Taliban quickly denied responsibility and condemned the attack on religious preachers and scholars, but investigators in Kabul said the group's involvement cannot be ruled out.