A British academic was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates on charges he was spying for the UK, a verdict that Britain described as shocking as it urged the Middle East country to reconsider its decision.

Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student in Middle Eastern Studies at Durham University, was arrested at Dubai Airport on May 5 and detained.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had travelled to the UAE to discuss the case with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.

"Today's verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances," Hunt said in a statement which underscored his surprise at the decision.

May 'deeply disappointed'

Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers, "We are deeply disappointed and concerned at today's verdict .... We are raising it with the Emirati authorities at the highest level."

Britain had until now been reticent over the case, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

Officials have declined to comment on intelligence matters, in keeping with government policy.