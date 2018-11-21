Pakistan summoned the US ambassador in Islamabad on Tuesday, November 20th to express its strong reservations over President Donald Trump’s allegation that Pakistan had provided refuge to Osama bin Laden.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, November 18, Trump claimed that “everybody in Pakistan” was aware that Bin Laden was there, irrespective of the $1.3 billion per year in military aid to Pakistan.

He reiterated his statement Monday on Twitter, creating an uproar in Pakistan.

No more defence aid for Pakistan

Only earlier this year, the United States cut-off more than $1.6 billion in military aid to Pakistan according to a presidential order.

“They don't do anything for us, they don't do a damn thing for us," Trump told Fox News, explaining his reasoning behind cutting off the aid.

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan shot back at Trump on Twitter, stating that Pakistan was the victim of over 75,000 deaths and lost over $123 billion because of the United State’s “War on Terror”, though no Pakistani nationals were involved in the plot and execution of the tragic events of 9/11.

Khan also pointed to key logistics routes Pakistan provided US forces, asking,“Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?”

The main supply route for US forces in Afghanistan runs directly through Pakistan.

Imran Khan went on to add that the United States only provided a "minuscule" $20 billion in military aid.

Did Pakistan know about Osama bin Laden?

Pakistani Foreign Secretary Tahmina Janjua warned US Ambassador Paul Jones that the “baseless rhetoric … was totally unacceptable”, while expressing that Trump’s remarks “could seriously undermine” Pakistani-US security cooperation.

Janjua reiterated that “no country has paid a heavier price than Pakistan in the fight against terrorism”, while pointing out that the US has admitted on several occasions that Pakistani intelligence was instrumental in helping the US find Bin Laden.

“Trump's narrative is the same as much of the US narrative. It claims that we have done this for Pakistan, and it hasn’t done enough. Trump has his own brazen manner of saying things. Pakistan's response is consistent with what Islamabad has always maintained.

We have done enough; you can't scapegoat Pakistan for your failures; it's time for you to do more,” said Said Ejaz Haider, a defence analyst from Pakistan speaking to TRT World.

Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in a May 2011 raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan where he lived in an isolated compound near a military academy.