Populist parties in Europe have tripled their votes over the past two decades, according to extensive research into the rise of populism carried out by British newspaper The Guardian.

Research carried out in conjunction with more than 30 political scientists analysed the consistent rise of populist parties in national elections across 31 European countries since 1998.

The data shows that populist parties, by challenging the established liberal order, managed to secure one in every four votes in the most recent elections across the continent.

“There are three main reasons for the sharp rise of populism in Europe,” said Cas Mudde, a professor in international affairs at the University of Georgia.

“The great recession, which created a few strong left populist parties in the south, the so-called refugee crisis, which was a catalyst for right populists, and finally the transformation of non-populist parties into populist parties – notably Fidesz and Law and Justice [in Poland].”

In France, a key member of the European Union, the far-right National Front (FN) has maintained its power as a third party in the French parliament. The party’s leader Marine Le Pen frequently makes anti-immigrant and Islamophobic remarks, creating wider divisions in a society which has a huge presence of Muslim, Arab and African migrants.

In the 2017 elections in Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the first far-right party to enter the German parliament since the Second World War. Despite its anti-Turkish, anti-Muslim and nationalist rhetoric, the party is currently the third largest political group in parliament. Even Germany’s newest left-wing Stand Up party considers Europe’s so-called “welcome culture” towards refugees a problem.

Italy is also experiencing the rise of far-right populism. Similar to the AfD, the far-right Five Star Movement in Italy became the single biggest party by a clear-cut victory in last May’s election with more than 30 percent of votes nationwide. In contrast, mainstream centre-right and centre-left parties faced a shock defeat.