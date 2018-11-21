Peace talks aimed at ending the war in Yemen have been set for early December in Sweden, between Houthi rebels and the UN-recognised government, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday.

His remarks came as UN envoy Martin Griffiths arrived in the rebel-held Yemeni capital.

Griffiths, whose last effort to kickstart peace talks collapsed acrimoniously in Switzerland in September, is trying to get Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government back to the negotiating table in Sweden by the end of the year.

Mattis said the Saudis and United Arab Emirates, who have backed President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in the brutal three-year-old war, "are fully on board, by the way."

'You've to work with' S Arabia

"It looks like that very, very early in December, up in Sweden, we'll see both the Houthi rebel side and the UN-recognised government, President Hadi's government, will be up there."

"If you want to end the war in Yemen, you have to work with Saudi Arabia," he added, in a time relations between the US and the kingdom have been in heated discussion topic over journalist Jamal Kashoggi, who was killed and dismembered at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul last month.