TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
EU says all responsible for Khashoggi murder must be held 'accountable'
The statement by the EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini comes as Turkish media report the CIA has a recording of a phone call in which Saudi crown prince gave instructions to "silence Jamal Khashoggi as soon as possible".
EU says all responsible for Khashoggi murder must be held 'accountable'
Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
November 22, 2018

The EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said on Thursday all those "really responsible" for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have to be held accountable.

After Saudi Arabia accepted responsibility and said that 21 people were in custody, with death penalties sought against five men, attention turned to whether the crown prince would be found culpable.

"Those responsible, really responsible for this terrible murder have to be accountable," Mogherini told a news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Calling for a "completely transparent and credible investigation", she said: "For us accountability does not mean revenge."

'Silence' Khashoggi 

RECOMMENDED

Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote for Washington Post and had been critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, killed and according to Turkish prosecutors dismembered.

After lengthy denials, Saudi authorities admitted responsibility and said 21 people had been taken into custody. However, a CIA analysis leaked to the US media went further, reportedly pointing the finger at the crown prince.

According to Turkish news websiteHurriyet Daily News, the CIA has a recording of a phone call in which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave instructions to "silence Jamal Khashoggi as soon as possible".

It cited a prominent Turkish columnist as saying CIA director Gina Haspel had "signalled" the existence of the recording during a visit to Ankara last month.

Turkey has repeatedly called for those who ordered the murder to be held accountable but has stopped short of directly blaming Prince Mohammed.

"We've always been against for instance any application of death penalty but we expect in line with our principles, values, practices on judicial systems full investigation, transparent and fair to take place," Mogherini said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks