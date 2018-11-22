The EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said on Thursday all those "really responsible" for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have to be held accountable.

After Saudi Arabia accepted responsibility and said that 21 people were in custody, with death penalties sought against five men, attention turned to whether the crown prince would be found culpable.

"Those responsible, really responsible for this terrible murder have to be accountable," Mogherini told a news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Calling for a "completely transparent and credible investigation", she said: "For us accountability does not mean revenge."

