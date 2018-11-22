Britain and the European Union have agreed in principle to a text setting out their future relationship that can be endorsed by EU leaders at a summit, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019 and diplomats are trying to finish a divorce deal and the accompanying outline of their future relationship so that EU leaders can rubber-stamp them at a summit on Sunday (November 25).

The pound rose nearly one percent to hit a day's high of $1.2894.

Also on Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May hailed the agreement for future ties between London and Brussels as "the right deal" for Britain and said she was "determined to deliver it".

"This is the right deal for the UK," she said after updating the cabinet on the text of a declaration on UK-EU post-Brexit relations.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London

"The Commission president has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the leaders," Tusk said.

He said the text had been discussed on Wednesday by British prime minister and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.