PARIS — “Our mayors are exhausted, physically and morally,” said Agnes le Brun, the Vice President of the French National Association of Mayors (AMF) on Tuesday, as the annual National Congress of Mayors opened in Paris amid a tense atmosphere.

“We are faced with our own powerlessness and we feel inaudible,” she added.

Since the 2014 municipal elections, the number of French mayors who have resigned has increased by 55 percent during the electoral cycle. So far 1,021 mayors have voluntarily resigned, according to data published by the Agence France-Presse (AFP) last summer.

Every week, more mayors are handing in the keys to their town hall and the surge in resignations is expected to continue. The French Interior Ministry has recorded 153 resignations over the first six months of the year.

Mayors are not the only local civil servants throwing in the towel. Thousands of municipal councillors, an elected office at local level, have resigned since 2014. The reasons for this exodus of French municipal staff are manifold.

Diminishing endowments

One of the key pillars of President Emmanuel Macron’s electoral bid was the suppression of the housing tax. Its implementation hit municipalities hard: housing tax, a type of property imposition levied directly by the town hall, represented 34 percent of their tax revenues. The current government has also cut down the number of state-aided contracts, and intends to stick to such austerity measures in 2019. These state-subsidised contracts, which have been devised to promote employment, are particularly used by rural municipalities.

Last April, Macron said on national television that small municipalities “wouldn’t lose one cent” in terms of endowment - that they would be compensated by the French state for a potential loss of fiscal revenues. But le Brun said that declining budgets were a daily concern, and that compensations had not been received yet.

“Some months, I didn’t know how I would pay my staff,” said Philippe Rion, the former mayor of Castillon, a French Riviera village of 280 people. Rion added he had to “cut on everything,” including by “stopping celebrating national commemorations”.

A small town problem

There are 35,500 municipalities in France. More than 30,000 of them have less than 2,000 inhabitants, according to the French National Institute for Statistical and Economic Studies (Insee). The strains put on a small municipality can be explained by looking at relatively recent budgetary guidelines put forward by the successive French governments.

In the past, French municipal councils determined freely their mayor’s allowance. But since 2016, allowances are automatically set under a new law’s provisions. For a town of less than 500 inhabitants, the amount of the mayor’s monthly allowance is 658 euros - which roughly represents half of the minimum monthly wage in France.

The gathering of smaller municipalities into wider inter-municipal structures, instituted by the law of 2007 with the goal of creating a more rational organisation of France’s territories, is also a central component to many mayors’ feelings of powerlessness.

A 2015 law strengthened the mandate of regions and inter-municipalities, two wider territorial entities, at the expense of the municipalities’ authority. President Macron has accelerated that drive toward even more administrative efficiency.

But various elected representatives of small municipalities reported that their voices are not being taking into account anymore, which makes them feel increasingly isolated. Gilbert Parmentier, the former mayor of Aulneaux, a town of 120 inhabitants in the north-west of the country, has seen the border of the inter-communality widen from 13,000 inhabitants and 43 elected representatives to 29,000 inhabitants, and 78 elected representatives.