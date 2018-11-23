US authorities said on Friday that there has been one more fatality in the California Camp wildfire, bringing the death toll to 86.

They said 95 percent fire has been contained in northern California.

The blaze that started on November 8 levelled Paradise, about 280 kms north east of San Francisco, destroying more than 13,000 homes.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said more than 563 names remain on the missing list.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

TRT World's Harry Horton brings more from Paradise, California.

Search on for victims' remains

Hundreds of volunteers and police officers spent the Thanksgiving holiday combing through the wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for the remains of victims killed in the blaze as rains looked set to complicate their work.

"We haven't taken the day off," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said in a video message posted online on Thanksgiving. Some 820 searchers were in the field, he said, sifting ash and rubble for human remains.

"This has been a tough situation for all of us," Honea said.

Searchers in and around Paradise were expecting heavy rains late on Thursday that could hinder their efforts.

Between 10-15 cm of rain were forecast to fall by the weekend.

The rains raise the risk of mudslides in areas where the wildfire stripped hillsides of vegetation that would typically hold down the earth.

After rains helped douse the Camp Fire in recent days, about 900 firefighters were holding the blaze in check, said Scott McLean, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman. The fire is now 90-percent contained.

"It's wet and muddy, that's the issue on the fire line," McLean said.

Warehouses were opened in Chico, a city a few kms west of Paradise, to provide shelter from the cold and rain to residents who lost their homes. Celebrity chef Jose Andres and other culinary professionals cooked hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for evacuees.