Pakistani police say a powerful bomb at an open-air food market in the country's northwest has killed at least 35 people, an attack just hours after armed separatists stormed the Chinese Consulate in the southern port city of Karachi.

Three gunmen stormed the Chinese Consulate, triggering an intense, hour-long shootout during which two police officers and two civilians and all the assailants were killed, officials said.

All the Chinese diplomats and staff at the consulate were safe and were not harmed during the assault or the shootout, said senior police official Ameer Ahmad Sheikh.

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes reports.

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group based in the southwestern province of Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the attack and released photos of the three attackers.

Karachi, the capital of neighbouring Sindh province, has a militant presence, including Baloch separatists.

TRT World's Kamran Yousaf brings more from the capital, Islamabad.

PM Khan orders inquiry

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered inquiry into the attack, calling it it "conspiracy" against China-Pakistan strategic cooperation

The attackers stormed the consulate shortly after 0400 GMT (9 am local time), during business hours. They first opened fire at consulate guards and then managed to breach the main gate and enter the building, said Mohammad Ashfaq, a local police chief.