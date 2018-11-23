Yemeni rebels have agreed to hold talks for the United Nations to play a "leading role" in running the lifeline port in embattled Hudaida, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said on Friday.

Griffiths, who started a Yemen peace mission in rebel-held Sanaa on Wednesday, said he has discussed with Houthi rebel officials "how the UN could contribute to keeping the peace" in Hudaida.

"I am here to tell you today that we have agreed that the UN should now pursue actively and urgently detailed negotiations for a leading UN role in the port and more broadly," he told reporters during his first visit to Hudaida.

Griffiths urged Yemen's warring parties to "keep the peace" in the port city.