WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen rebels agree to talks for 'UN role' in Hudaida port
The UN is set to take a leading role in keeping the peace in Yemen's port city of Hudaida where Iran-aligned Houthi rebels and pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition have been clashing, endangering civilians.
Yemen rebels agree to talks for 'UN role' in Hudaida port
People queue outside a United Nations aid distribution centre in Hudaida, Yemen on November 13, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
November 23, 2018

Yemeni rebels have agreed to hold talks for the United Nations to play a "leading role" in running the lifeline port in embattled Hudaida, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said on Friday.

Griffiths, who started a Yemen peace mission in rebel-held Sanaa on Wednesday, said he has discussed with Houthi rebel officials "how the UN could contribute to keeping the peace" in Hudaida.

"I am here to tell you today that we have agreed that the UN should now pursue actively and urgently detailed negotiations for a leading UN role in the port and more broadly," he told reporters during his first visit to Hudaida.

Griffiths urged Yemen's warring parties to "keep the peace" in the port city.

RECOMMENDED

"The attention of the world is on Hudaida. Leaders from every country have called for us all to keep the peace in Hudaida," he said.

Griffiths was in the country ahead of planned peace talks in Sweden in December between the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels and pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Both warring sides have expressed support for the envoy's mission to hold discussions to end a war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen's conflict, though some rights groups estimate the toll could be five times higher.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks