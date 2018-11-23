Armed men in Syria's rebel and opposition-held Idlib province assassinated on Friday an activist who ran a radio station that provided independent news and satirised both Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and opposition groups, a war monitor reported.

The unidentified gunmen shot Raed al Fares, along with his friend Hamoud al Juneid, in the town of Kafranbel, home to the Radio Fresh station, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Fares gained prominence early in the uprising against the Assad regime, which began with mass demonstrations in 2011 and slid into civil war, with protest banners that drew international attention on social media.

The banners targeted Assad, his ally Iran, Western countries that Fares portrayed as selling out ordinary Syrians through their response to the crisis, and the militants who had emerged in the chaos.

Fares also distributed photographs and video clips showing the toll that war was taking in Kafranbel, providing a picture of life in parts of Syria where it was dangerous for foreign media to visit.