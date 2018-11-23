WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisians urge demonstrations ahead of bin Salman visit
Tunisian activists rally against MBS visit to Tunisia.
Tunisians urge demonstrations ahead of bin Salman visit
Tunisians urge demonstrations ahead of bin Salman visit / AP
By Elis Gjevori
November 23, 2018

Tunisian activists are calling for protests against an anticipated visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The protest calls come in the aftermath of the October 2 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"We will protest the visit by a top official [bin Salman] who is waging a brutal war on the Yemeni people and who is involved in the barbaric murder of a Saudi citizen [Khashoggi]," Tunisian activist Tareq al-Kahlawi told Anadolu Agency.

"This individual should be investigated and prosecuted based on what has been revealed about his involvement in the Khashoggi murder case," he said.

Al-Kahlawi went on to assert that Tunisia “respects human rights and therefore cannot accept a visit by this person”.

RECOMMENDED

In remarks carried by local media outlets, Saida Karach, a spokeswoman for the Tunisian presidency, confirmed that the Saudi crown prince planned to visit the North African country next Tuesday.

“The visit comes upon the request of Crown Prince bin Salman as part of a 10-nation tour that he plans to embark on,” she added.

Earlier this week, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Abdulaziz al-Falih said the crown prince planned to attend a G20 summit in Argentina on November 30 as part of a wider international tour.

Khashoggi, a frequent contributor to The Washington Post, was killed shortly after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

After weeks of changing its story, Saudi Arabia eventually claimed that Khashoggi had been killed in a botched rendition operation by rogue Saudi agents.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks