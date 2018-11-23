The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and said on Friday that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived.

Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum said that the Mexican federal government has provided little assistance and he is not going to commit the city's public resources to deal with the situation.

He said 4,976 migrants had come to the city.

"I am not going to spend the money of Tijuana citizens," Gasteulum said in a news conference.

Gastelum said Friday that the Mexican government has talked about sending 20 tons of resources to Tijuana to help but that three-fourths consisted of materials to reinforce the border and only 5 tons were materials to actually help the migrants.

Earlier, a small group of migrants waving Honduran and U.S. flags demonstrated outside of the sports center turned into a shelter, demanding to be allowed to enter the U.S.

For the most part, the migrant caravan that left Honduras in mid-October was well received by the towns it passed through along the way to the border.