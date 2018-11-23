More than 15,000 migrants have returned home from Libya through a voluntary programme since the beginning of 2018, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

"So far this year, more than 15,000 migrants were able to return home to 32 countries across Africa and Asia with support from the European Union Trust Fund," IOM said on its Libya Facebook page.

IOM has a "voluntary return hotline" number on its Facebook and Twitter accounts "for migrants stranded in Libya who wish to return to their countries of origin".

The IOM accelerated the pace of departures at the end of last year after CNN television aired footage of African markets being sold as slaves in Libya.