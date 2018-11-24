WORLD
Zimbabweans await change one year after Mugabe's removal
One year ago Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa took office, ending Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule. But the euphoria that gripped the nation has disappeared as the new government struggles to address economic challenges.
A petrol attendant counts local bonds notes and coins received from a motorist in Harare, Zimbabwe, on November 22, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
November 24, 2018

It has been a year since longtime Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was forced to end his 37-year rule, following pressure from the military, protesters, and looming impeachment in parliament.

On November 14, 2017 tanks rolled on the streets of the capital Harare as thousands protested, calling for Mugabe's ouster, after he removed then-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe was placed under house arrest, forcing him to step down on November 21.

The news was greeted by wild celebrations across the country, with even lawmakers chanting and rejoicing in parliament.

But 12 months later, some Zimbabweans are disappointed, saying little has changed in their country.

John Nyashanu reports from Harare.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
