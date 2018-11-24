Democrats on the US House intelligence panel will investigate US President Donald Trump's response to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as part of a "deep dive" next year into US-Saudi Arabia ties, the committee's incoming head said in a report published on Friday.

The committee will investigate the US intelligence assessment of Khashoggi's death as well as the war in Yemen, the stability of the Saudi royal family and the kingdom's treatment of critics and the press, among other topics, US Representative Adam Schiff told the Washington Post.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Schiff, the committee's top Democrat, is in line to become committee chairman in January when his party takes control of the US House of Representatives following gains in this month's congressional elections.

That will allow Democrats to exercise oversight of Trump and his administration, giving them investigative power, including the ability to issue subpoenas and hold hearings.

"Certainly we will be delving further into the murder of Khashoggi," Schiff told the Post. "We will certainly want to examine what the intelligence community knows about the murder."

TRT World'sAlaatin Kilic has more details.

Trump has dismissed the CIA's assessment that Khashoggi's slaying was ordered directly by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.