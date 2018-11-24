Steady rain in northern California doused the state's most deadly wildfire on Friday, but it turned ash from thousands of destroyed homes into slurry, complicating work to find bodies reduced to bone fragments.

The so-called Camp Fire virtually obliterated the city of Paradise, located 280 km northeast of San Francisco, on November 8, killing at least 84 people and destroying nearly 14,000 homes.

Over 600 people from Paradise and surrounding communities remained unaccounted for, according to a list provided by the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Drone footage provided by the town of Paradise to help residents see if their homes survived showed how fire leapt from house to house in the mountain community of 27,000.

TRT World's Harry Horton reports from Paradise, in northern California.

Remains 'may never be found'

Darrel Wilken, 51, a nurse at the town's partially destroyed hospital, said emergency workers told him they were having difficulty collecting human remains after 3 inches of rain turned the ash of burned home sites into slurry.

"The remains, some of them are just going to wash away, because they are just ash," said Wilken, who fled the blaze with three patients in his car. "It's grim to think of, but they may never find a large portion of the people missing."

A further 2.5-7.5 cm of rain is expected to fall between Friday and Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"Flash floods and debris flows will be a particular threat in the wildfire burn areas," the NWS said in a notice warning of the risk of flash floods through late Friday afternoon.