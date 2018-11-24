Mexico's incoming government denied a report on Saturday that it plans to allow asylum-seekers to wait in the country while their claims move through U.S. immigration courts, a deal the Trump administration has been pursuing for months.

"There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the U.S. government," future Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said in a statement.

Hours earlier, The Washington Post quoted her as saying that the incoming administration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had agreed to allow migrants to stay in Mexico as a "short-term solution" while the U.S. considered their applications for asylum. Lopez Obrador will take office on December 1.

The statement said the future government's principal concern related to the migrants is their well-being while in Mexico.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has won support from the Mexican president-elect's team for a plan dubbed "Remain in Mexico."

The newspaper quoted Sanchez as saying: "For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico."

She did not explain in the statement why The Washington Post had quoted her as saying there had been an agreement.