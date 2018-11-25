Tens of thousands of Hindu hardliners rallied on Sunday for a temple to be built at a disputed Indian holy site where a 16th century mosque was razed in 1992, sparking deadly riots.

Huge crowds of saffron-clad protesters, some waving swords and chanting "Praise Be to Ram", massed in Ayodhya in northern Uttar Pradesh state where far-right Hindu groups want a grand temple to their god constructed.

Organisers had expected 300,000 demonstrators to attend rallies in Ayodhya and two other Indian cities, and busloads of protesters were still arriving into the afternoon.

Huge banners bearing images of the mosque being torn down by sledgehammer-wielding radicals hung at the protest, where hardline leaders called for parliament to pass a law allowing for the temple's construction.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a far-right group, had called a "Dharma Sabha" (religious congregation), in various parts of the country.

"The mosque was a slight on Hindus and it's a shame that we've failed to build a temple on one of the most holy sites for Hindus," said Sharad Sharma, spokesman for VHP, which has close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hindus are getting impatient and the time has come to build a grand temple for Lord Ram, Sharma warned.

Hindus won't 'wait anymore now'

In the run-up to a general election due by May 2019, BJP and many Hindu outfits affiliated with it have ratcheted up their demand for a new temple at the disputed site which most Hindus believe was the birthplace of warrior-God Lord Ram.

In December 1992, Hindu extremists destroyed Babri Mosque, named after the Mughal Emperor Babur. The destruction prompted nationwide riots that left around 2,000 people dead, mostly Muslims.

Since then, Muslims have been calling for building of a new mosque at the site, while Hindus have been demanding a temple.

The case over the dispute has been languishing in India's legal system for years without any final outcome. The Indian Supreme Court, which is hearing the case, has set the next date of hearing in January 2019.

The VHP leaders called on the government to announce the date of setting up a temple in Ayodhya.

"Today lakhs of devotees are meeting in different parts of country. We hope that today's meeting will clear every obstacle (to build Ram Temple) in Ayodhya," Vinod Bansal, spokesman for VHP told Anadolu Agency.