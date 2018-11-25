European Union leaders on Sunday approved a historic Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May, and together warned rebellious MPs in London this was the best and only option available.

Leaders meeting at a special Brussels summit expressed sadness at the "tragic" end of four decades of British EU membership, but said the terms of the withdrawal were now set.

"This is the best deal possible for Britain, this is the best deal possible for Europe," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said after the agreement was approved.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.

'Certainly not be renegotiated'

Juncker emphasised that, after 17 months of grueling negotiations, "this is the only deal possible", warning: "Those who think by rejecting the deal, they will have a better deal, will be disappointed."

The agreement prepares for Britain's smooth exit on March 29, 2019, and sets out a vision for "as close as possible a partnership " afterwards.

But May faces a major battle to get the agreement through the House of Commons, with a vote planned for next month.

MPs of all parties –– including her own Conservatives –– say they will oppose it, with many holding out hope of a better alternative.

"It will certainly not be renegotiated and there will be no further room for manoeuvre," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.

May herself repeated this, telling reporters in Brussels: "This is the best possible deal, it's the only possible deal."

"If people think there is somehow another negotiation to be done, that is not the case," she told reporters after EU leaders approved the divorce text.

"This is the deal that is on the table, this is the best possible deal, it's the only possible deal."

'Sad day'

While May hailed the deal, Juncker said the UK’s departure was a tragedy.

"It's a sad day," Juncker said as he arrived at the summit.

He told reporters that deal was "the best possible," but the summit "is neither a time of jubilation nor of celebration. It's a sad moment, and it's a tragedy."

"This is a historic summit and also historic day that evokes ambivalent feelings," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.