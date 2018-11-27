Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed "serious concern" over Ukraine's decision to impose martial law, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, after a confrontation at sea between the two countries.

Ukraine's parliament approved the introduction of martial law on Monday in the border regions of the country for 30 days, after Moscow seized three of Kiev's ships in a confrontation at sea.

In a phone conversation with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin said he hoped the German leader could intervene to rein in Kiev.

Putin "expressed a serious concern over Kiev's decision to put its armed forces on alert and to introduce martial law," the Kremlin said in a statement following the call.

He also said he hoped "Berlin could influence the Ukrainian authorities to dissuade them from further reckless acts," it added.

After intense debate on Monday, 276 Ukrainian lawmakers voted in favour of President Petro Poroshenko's request for the martial law. A minimum of 226 votes was required.

Poroshenko said it was necessary because of intelligence about "a highly serious threat of a ground operation against Ukraine." He did not elaborate.

"Martial law doesn't mean declaring a war," he said. "It is introduced with the sole purpose of boosting Ukraine's defence in the light of a growing aggression from Russia."

Ukraine's Defence Ministry already announced earlier in the day that its troops were on full combat alert in the country.

TRT World'sRuby Zaman reports.

US, NATO warn Russia

Also on Monday, US warned Russia that "outlaw actions" like the seizure of Ukrainian ships in the Sea of Azov are preventing normal relations from developing between Washington and Moscow.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that "the United States would welcome a normal relationship with Russia. But illegal actions like this one continue to make that impossible."

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo has the details.

President Donald Trump said he did not like what was happening between Russia and Ukraine and was working with European leaders on the situation.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Russia's seizure of the Ukrainian vessels "a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law" and called for restraint from both countries.

"The United States condemns this aggressive Russian action. We call on Russia to return to Ukraine its vessels and detained crew members, and to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Pompeo said in a statement.

TRT World speaks with Russian military expert John Jordan.

Tensions have flared after the Russian navy on Sunday boarded and seized three Ukrainian ships off the coast of Crimea, accusing Ukraine of illegally entering Russian waters in the Sea of Azov.

The confrontation at sea raised fears of a wider military flareup.

Haley put the blame firmly on Russia for the clash, calling the seizure of the ships an "outrageous violation of sovereign Ukrainian territory" and slamming "yet another reckless Russian escalation."

But she did not specifically threaten further sanctions, instead of calling for a de-escalation of tensions over Crimea.

Russia denies 'mythical' aggression

Russia's envoy accused Ukraine of provoking the confrontation to justify the imposition of martial law and a delay of elections as polls show Ukrainian President Poroshenko faces possible defeat.

Denouncing a "mythical Russian aggression," Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council: "Our country has never caused the first blow, but it knows how to protect itself."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also demanded Russia free Ukrainian ships and sailors, warning Moscow that "its actions have consequences".

Stoltenberg held phone talks with Ukrainian's Poroshenko before officials from the two sides held emergency talks at alliance headquarters in Brussels.

"There is no justification for the use of military force against Ukrainian ships and naval personnel, so we call on Russia to release immediately the Ukrainian sailors and ships it seized yesterday," Stoltenberg told reporters after the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

Tensions have been building over the Kerch Strait, where Russia has built a new bridge that gives it a land connection to Crimea.

Moscow confirms seizure

On Monday, Russia confirmed it seized three Ukrainian naval vessels off the coast of Moscow-controlled Crimea and admitted to using force.

Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB said it fired on the vessels to force them to stop, and then seized them.

Russia says acted 'strictly' within international law

Ukraine said six of its soldiers were injured, while the FSB reported only three had suffered non-life threatening injuries and were given medical treatment.