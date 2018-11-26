WORLD
Cholera outbreak kills 175 in Nigerian camps this month - aid group
A humanitarian group in Nigeria says it has recorded 10,000 cases of cholera in the country's north.
A general view of a camp for displaced people in Nigeria. / TRTWorld
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
November 26, 2018

At least 175 people have died due to cholera outbreak in northern Nigeria since the start of November, a humanitarian group has said.

The group said it recorded some 10,000 cases of cholera, mostly in camps for displaced people in the northern Nigerian state of Borno.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, 440,000 people were forced to leave their homes because of attacks by the terror group, Boko Haram. They now live in overcrowded camps in Jere and Maiduguri.

Timothy Obiezu has this report from the area.

SOURCE:TRT World
