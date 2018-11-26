Al Shabaab gunmen and a suicide car bomber struck a religious centre in central Somalia on Monday, killing a cleric and at least 14 of his followers, a police officer said.

The militant group had accused the Sheikh Abdiweli Ali Elmi Yare of insulting Prophet Muhammad, which he denied.

The group was forced from Mogadishu in 2011 and most towns and cities but it retains a strong presence outside the capital and launches frequent bombings and other attacks in a campaign to topple the federal government.

"The (security) operation is now over. Al Shabab killed 15 people including the cleric, his wife, his followers and his guards," Captain Nur Mohamed, a police officer, told Reuters news agency from Galkayo by phone.

"Three militants who stormed the centre were also shot dead."

Al Shabab claims responsibility

The group took responsibility for the attack and put the number of dead at 26. It said some soldiers who responded to the first attack also died as they tried to remove a second car bomb.

"We killed 26 people including the owner of the centre, his followers, his bodyguards and soldiers," Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabab's military operation spokesman, said.

"The owner of the centre was the man who abused the prophet. The soldiers that died tried to drive a second car bomb that was left by the armed Mujahideen."

Residents of Galkayo and a regional official said Abdiweli may have also been targeted because his centre hosts mostly youths who play music and dance.