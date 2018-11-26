TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Meeting of Saudi suspects in Turkey's Yalova 'linked' to Khashoggi body
Turkish prosecutor says Mansoor Othman Abahusain, one of 15 Saudi suspects who entered Turkey on October 2 when Jamal Khashoggi was killed, called Saudi citizen Mohammed Ahmed Alfaozan on October 1 regarding disposal of the writer's body.
Meeting of Saudi suspects in Turkey's Yalova 'linked' to Khashoggi body
Turkish police forensic experts and plainclothes police officers stand at the entrance of a villa in the Samanli village of the Termal district in the northwestern province of Yalova, Turkey, November 26, 2018. / Reuters
By Imran Maqbool, Baba Umar
November 26, 2018

A Turkish prosecutor on Monday said the meeting between one of the suspects in Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing and a Saudi resident in Turkey's Yalova province was believed to be linked to the disappearance of Khashoggi's body.

The prosecutor said Mansoor Othman Abahusain, one of 15 Saudi suspects who entered Turkey on October 2, when Khashoggi was killed, called Saudi citizen Mohammed Ahmed Alfaozan on October 1 regarding disposal or safekeeping of Khashoggi's body.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish police carried out inspections at a villa in the northwestern province of Yalova as part of investigation into the killing, Anadolu Agency reported. 

Police searched a villa in the Samanli village of the Termal district in Yalova, the agency said.

The police and and the gendarmerie took security measures around the two storey villa, even as the drone-backed search was assisted by sniffer dogs as well.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic reports from Yalova.

RECOMMENDED

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.     

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, weeks later the Saudi administration admitted he was killed there, blaming a rogue group of Saudi operatives.

Turkish authorities have also previously carried out inspections at the kingdom's consulate and the consul general's residence in Istanbul. 

Reuters had reported last month that investigators widened their search to Yalova and a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul for the remains of the journalist.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release