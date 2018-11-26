The United Arab Emirates on Monday pardoned a British academic sentenced to life in prison for spying in the Gulf Arab country, showing videos of him purportedly acknowledging the he worked for MI-6, the British intelligence.

However, Emirati officials made a point to insist their arrest came on solid ground, showing a closed-door meeting of journalists hastily convened in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, short video clips of Hedges allegedly acknowledging his intelligence work.

"He was a part-time PhD researcher, a part-time businessman, but he was a 100-percent a full-time secret service operative," said Jaber Al-Lamki, an official with the UAE's National Media Council.

"Mr. Hedges has been found guilty of espionage. He sought out sensitive information he knew had access to it. He was here to steal the UAE's sensitive national security secrets for his paymasters," Al-Lamki added.

Daniela Tejada, Hedges' wife, told BBC that she does not believe her husband is a spy.

"I can't wait to have him back" and added: "In my heart, I know that he isn't a spy."

UK welcomes move

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt welcomed the decision on Hedges, tweeting it was "fantastic news." He said Britain did not agree with the charges against Hedges but added that it is "grateful to UAE government for resolving issue speedily."