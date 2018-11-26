Russian border guards opened fire on three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait, near the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula on Sunday night, raising the prospect of a full-scale military confrontation between the two neighbours.

The Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, confirmed on Monday that it fired on Ukrainian vessels to stop them. Russia claims that passing of Ukrainian military boats in the Kerch Strait, between Russia and annexed Crimea, is a provocation against its maritime territory.

In response, Ukraine imposed martial law (which will go into effect on Wednesday) and demonstrations were held outside the Russian Embassy in Kiev to protest Moscow's actions on Monday.

Is it merely a one-night stand-off?

This potentially dangerous escalation in the crisis between the two countries prompted Kiev to put its forces on full combat alert and look into enforcing martial law.

The incident comes on the back of a four-and-a-half year long proxy conflict in eastern Ukraine and recent rising tensions over ships navigating the Sea of Azov. a body of water north of the Black Sea shared by Ukraine and Russia.

Tensions have been rising in the Kerch Strait for a few weeks now.

Shortly after Ukraine detained a fishing vessel travelling from Crimea in March, Russia increased its military presence in the area and started inspecting all vessels travelling to or from Ukrainian ports, causing days-long delays and disrupting trade.

Ukraine has protested the checks, calling them an "economic blockade."

Poroshenko's martial law

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on Monday to introduce martial law for 60 days, a statement on his website said, though it needs parliamentary approval to come into force. He later halved the duration in an apparent concession to opponents and the measure was passed by parliament.

Eleven measures outlined in the decree provide for mobilising reserve forces, organising the air defence of important state facilities and taking urgent steps to bring in enhanced cybersecurity measures and ensure public order.

Ukrainian legislation on martial law also allows restrictions on movement and media, though the decree made no specific references to these.

What makes Azov a prickly issue to navigate?

The Sea of Azov is located between Russia and southeast Ukraine.

A bilateral treaty gives both Russia and Ukraine the right to use the Sea of Azov, which lies between them and is linked by the narrow Kerch Strait to the Black Sea.

However, in order to access to the sea, ships should pass the Kerch Strait, where both sides are controlled by Russia.

The strait is spanned by the $3.6 billion Kerch Bridge, which Russia built to connect annexed Crimea to Russia. The bridge is too low for certain vessels to pass through, further hampering trade, something that has incensed Kiev.

Ukraine has accused Russia of persistently detaining ships sailing to and from its ports on the Azov Sea, especially Mariupol and Berdyansk, with a view to disrupting trade.

Mariupol is also the closest government-controlled city to Donetsk and Luhansk, the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

Poroshenko, who spoke of the importance of the port of Mariupol to the Washington Post, said blocking Ukrainian vessels carrying iron and steel even for one day costs the economy thousands of dollars. Iron and steel products from that port account for “25 percent of Ukraine’s export revenue,” Poroshenko said. “Then the Russians are attacking Ukrainian fishermen in Ukrainian waters all the time — the Russians arrest them, stop them and endanger them.” he told the Post.

Russia in turn accuses Ukraine of harassing Russian ships, and says its own checks on Ukrainian vessels are lawful and necessary to ensure the security of the area.

Squabbles over control of the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait are nothing new. Tensions flared in 2003 during Vladimir Putin’s first term as Russian president.