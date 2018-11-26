Does bad luck really come in threes?

First there was David Cameron who backed himself into a corner over a UK referendum that he believed he would never have to hold on EU membership for Britain; then there was Theresa May, a pro-remain British prime minister who’s heart was never really in securing a ‘proper Brexit’ to appease her die-hard eurosceptic cabinet members.

Now, Britain holds its breath to see if its parliamentarians will throw the cat amongst the pigeons in early December when MPs will finally vote on May’s Brexit draft, with many pundits claiming that it will be rejected.

If the draft is rejected, May will have to fend off yet another political crisis and the UK will head towards the March 29 Brexit date with a no-deal offering two scenarios.

One, WTO trade rules will kick in, which is bad news for both parties, but more so for Brussels as German and French companies which enjoy at least $110 billion of sales to the UK will have to expect tariffs on them, which in turn means a slump in sales and potential job losses.

Two, both parties will agree for an extension to negotiations of perhaps one more year, which would undoubtedly mean a better deal for Britain.

May has insisted that the EU will not come back to the negotiating table one more time, but in reality, they will do just that when its top officials see that Brexit is blowing up in their faces and threatens to wobble the already weak EU project, which is heading towards elections just a couple of months later.

In reality, many economists argue that the EU trade deficit with the UK is more like $227 billion, but no matter. For Britain, the question in both of these scenarios, of course, is whether Theresa May will remain in office.

The problem really for both sides in the UK—those wishing for the UK to remain in the EU and those pushing for a departure—is that the Brexit deal that Theresa May believes she has brilliantlynegotiated isn’t really a Brexit at all.

It is little wonder that EU figures are happy with the deal as it serves the Brussels project almost entirely and delivers hardly anything in return to the UK. For months, eurosceptics, including myself, have argued that the EU was trying to trick the UK into a deal which only ruins the UK and makes Brussels shine into the bargain.

The argument was always that Brussels was never really sincere about being a straightforward negotiator but really playing a game of dirty tricks, forcing Britain to quickly start negotiations to kickstart a two-year deadline and then waste all of that time in pretending to the UK team that they were open to negotiation.

In reality, we now know that the EU side was entirely disingenuous as May’s Brexit deal is a great deal for Brussels, and a truly rotten one for Britain.

Right from the off, I have always argued that the biggest fear for the EU, was that Britain would leave the bloc and set a precedent for other eurosceptic countries—Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy and perhaps Denmark and Sweden—to follow.

Its main focus from the very beginning is making sure that Britain becomes the template example of why they should not consider leaving.