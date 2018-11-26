OGONILAND, Nigeria — On a recent morning, an elderly woman sat on a sidewalk in southeast Nigeria's Gokana region. She held her palms to her chest as she coughed, a disturbing sight that has become all too common ever since big oil corporations such as Royal Dutch Shell began their drilling operations in the oil-rich region.

If local councillor Kpobari Vieme had come across the coughing woman, he would blame oil companies for her health condition.

“It’s hell here," he says. “People go to polluted streams to fetch drinking water. We inhale the polluted air, farm and fish from the same polluted environment.”

The 37-year-old who doubles as a fisherman represents Bomu, a small fishing community in Ogoniland, a popular oil-rich kingdom in Niger Delta, a 35-minute drive from the bustling city of Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s Southeast region. For about 10 years now, he has noticed a sharp rise in the number of people suffering from diseases and breathing difficulties. He believes the mining and drilling operations on the region's oil and gas reserves pollutes the environment as the toxic fumes and substances have so far affected 111 villages.

It began in early October 2008, when a devastating oil spill occurred in Ogoniland, affecting several coastal communities including Bomu, Bodo and Goi. The oil pipeline belonging to Shell l cracked open, discharging crude oil for over two weeks. The villagers alerted Shell officials, but they were slow to respond. By the time the pipes were plugged, at least 14,000 tonnes of crude oil had been pumped into the soil. The oil contaminated the river where the villagers from Bomu community fished and drank water from. Even the farmlands close to the water were soaked in crude.

For about one million people in Ogoniland, the effect was immediately disastrous. Fishermen like Vieme whose families, including his aging parents, rely on revenue from fishing to feed themselves and send their children to school, were left with nothing. “The entire aquatic life was destroyed,” Vieme told TRT World.

The first few months after the spills occurred were the worst. In Bomu, there were no fish at all for fishermen to catch, even when they went deep into the open sea. The mangrove forests that wrapped the river like a cocoon disappeared, taking with them the abundant periwinkles, shellfish and oysters the villagers used to pick easily. An entire ecosystem had been killed in the space of months.

Nigeria has the largest oil-producing mines in Africa – and the bulk of its crude lay beneath farmlands and rivers in Ogoniland. Companies like Shell extract about 100 million barrels of crude every year, and generate billions of dollars in revenue. Shell alone has up to 50 facilities in the Niger Delta region.

While mining in Ogoniland has gone on for over six decades, residents say they have hardly benefited from the wealth generated from their land. Around 70 percent of the Ogoniland population lives in poverty. The very resource that is supposed to bring development has destroyed the land, many believe, pointing fingers at Shell. The company, which started pumping oil in 1958, has been accused of gross mismanagement of its 5,000 km network of pipes, many of which have become weak and corrosive, leaking oil into soil and water.

Amnesty International estimates that Shell and Eni spilled over 5 million litres of oil in 2014 alone. After the 2009 spill and another in 2012, Shell claimed to have cleaned up the areas affected. But in 2015, Amnesty International again accused Shell of using glossy marketing to disguise half-hearted clean-up attempts.

Vieme decided to run for office to put a stop to the atrocities of Big Oil companies in Ogoni. Old farmers like his parents had been bullied enough, he thought. In 2012, Vieme and other residents teamed up with London-based law firm Leigh Day to sue Shell in a UK court. He was prepared to testify against the company with several incriminating reports he wrote himself. In 2015, Shell chose to settle out of court by paying 55 million Euros to the Bodo community and affected areas, the first compensation Shell would pay since it began extracting oil in Ogoniland. Vieme and many others above 18 received N600,000 (2,200 Euros), money he describes now as “a joke.”

Many residents built houses that remain incomplete. Vieme returned to fishing, casting his nets into the river to catch tarp fish. Much to his disappointment, what he pulled out was empty nets with oil streaks on them.

Cleaning the creeks

There is a heavy feeling of desertion at the Bon-ura waterfront in Bomu. The waterside is empty and eerily quiet, except for two fishermen wading into blackened water, preparing to take their canoe deep into the Atlantic in hopes of getting some fish.

Julius Gawa, a 73-year-old fisherman, stands by the shoreline in a cream polo shirt, surveying the devastation before him. The shore, where he stands is charred and pockets of oily water have collected in the marshy land. The river itself seems to be retreating into itself, as though wary of coming too close to the bank. It is hard to imagine that before the spills, these very shores used to house thousands of acres of thick mangrove forest.

Then, fishermen like Vieme and Gawa could simply dig in with their hands to pick periwinkles. There were a lot more people too. Young people swimming in the river and washing their clothes on the bank; fishermen doing their business and women carrying buckets of water to their small bungalows.