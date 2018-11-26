Russian warships fired on and seized three Ukrainian small vessels in the Black Sea on Sunday, ramming one of them after a 12-hour “cat and mouse” game that Moscow described as “dangerous manoeuvring.”

The three Ukrainian ships were en route from the Black Sea port of Odessa to the Azov Sea port of Mariupol.

The Ukrainian boats were then escorted to the Crimean port of Kerch. Three Ukrainian crewmen were lightly injured in a collision, the FSB admitted.

The climax of the naval “battle” was videotaped and uploaded on the internet by the Russian crew itself.

The video shows at least two Russian ships ramming the Ukrainian tugboat, while one of the Russian captains gave profanity-laced commands to “ram these bastards.”

Retired naval officer Nikolai Livshits who served in Russia’s Azov border warship in the late 1990s, tells TRT World that the actions of the Russian boats were “absurd” and might be a “deliberate provocation.”

“They acted cack-handed, all thumbs and no fingers. All that looks like they acted on the captain’s whim. According to the naval regulations, a border services ship must first fire warning shots. Then the border ship can land troopers aboard the alien vessel, conduct a search and–if the violations are confirmed –demand its crew follow the border ship. But no regulations stipulate physical ramming,” he says.

An expert in maritime law, Mikhail Voitenko also strongly believes that the incident in the Strait of Kerch could result from a disrupted chain of command or lack of a “plan B” in the Russian Navy and border service.

“What I see from the video convinces me that the Russian ship’s captain acted erratically, as if he had momentarily lost his mind. Perhaps he wanted to become a ‘hero’ or just had a bad day. It also looks like the Russian navy men were uncertain what they must do when they detected Ukrainian ships approaching the Kerch channel from the unexpected angle, and acted on their own, actually like in panic,” the Thai-based expert says after analysing the video.

Whatever the cause, the latest incident is timely for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who faces elections scheduled on March 31 with no guarantee of success, the head of Ukraine’s Analytical Center, Alexander Okhrimenko, says.

“The developments have been so favourable for Poroshenko –and similarly unfavourable for his political opponents –that nearly all Ukrainian observers agree: the incident was staged on purpose. What’s more, it seems like Moscow understands the real intentions of Ukraine and decided to play along with Poroshenko,” he suggested.

How Sunday’s incident has been advantageous for Poroshenko is pretty obvious.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree to introduce martial law for 60 days, a statement on his website said, though it needs parliamentary approval to come into force.

The Parliament was expected to debate the decree later on Monday though a televised session of a parliamentary committee unanimously supported it.

All political activities, including the presidential election, stand suspended and campaigning can restart only 100 days after the state of emergency is lifted.

This is a safe bet for Poroshenko, the expert believes.

Kiev had neither introduced martial law during the conflict in Donbass nor even when Russian troops entered Crimea in 2014.