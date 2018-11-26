Turkey has strongly voiced its concerns over recently announced US observatory posts in northern Syria, pointing out that the military instalment fuels negative perceptions about Washington in Turkey.

The move further increases Ankara's concerns regarding US support to the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which has been regarded as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US.

Last week the Pentagon said the planned military posts along the Turkish border was meant to ease Ankara’s concerns, not mentioning any policy shift regarding its support to the YPG.

“The instalment of observatory posts along the Syrian border by American soldiers will affect Turkey’s perception [of US intentions] in a very negative way, leading ... to a perception that ‘American soldiers are somehow protecting YPG terrorists, ensuring coverage [with these posts],’” said Hulusi Akar, the Turkish defense minister and the previous chief of the Turkish army.

Akar’s approach echoes across the country's political spectrum – from Turkish intelligence sources to American foreign policy observers.

For Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of Turkey's national intelligence agency, the observatory posts are a part of a US initiative “to prevent Turkey’s intervention and its possible military operations” in the YPG-controlled territories.

Turkey recently shelled YPG positions along its southeastern border after leading a successful operation against the group in Afrin earlier this year.

“The observation posts in northern Syria announced by Washington are an attempt to signal Turkey that the US strongly wishes Turkey to stop shelling YPG operatives and to avoid a cross-border incursion into that part of Syria,” said Matthew Bryza, a former top US diplomat and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council.

With observatory posts, Bryza told TRT World that Washington is trying to send a message across to Turkey that "if you continue such actions, you risk killing troops of your NATO Ally, the United States."

“What General Akar says makes sense. I understand why he says it,” said Bryza, referring to the concerns Akar voiced in the media.

Akar also said he directly shared his concerns with US Joints Chief of Staff General Joseph Dunford during his recent overseas trip to Canada.

The PKK launched a three-decade-long armed campaign against the Turkish state, costing tens of thousands of lives. Against Turkey’s persistent concerns, Washington continues to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a northern Syrian militia alliance led by the YPG, treating the group as an ally in its fight against Daesh.

A perplexing US policy against Turkey

“They are practicing a policy to stall off Turkey [in northern Syria]," Ones said.

Ones thinks US support to the YPG is “a strategic reinforcement” for Washington's “long-term designs” concerning a Kurdish-dominated autonomous region, which pretty much will be a mirror image of the Kurdish autonomous region it carved out in northern Iraq in the 1990s soon after the first Gulf War.

The YPG recruits most of its militants from the Kurdish-populated areas in northern Syria, which neighbours Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish-populated southeastern region. Soon after the Assad regime withdrew from northern Syria during the civil war, the YPG moved in, creating “cantons” or autonomous areas, in the region in 2012.

The rationale behind setting up the posts in the area, Pentagon Chief James Mattis said, was to warn Turkey about any threats coming from the Syrian regime. However, for Turkey, it is not the Syrian regime's military – which does not have a heavy presence in northern Syria – but the YPG with its aggressive posturing that poses a primary military threat.