Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Northern Ireland and Wales on Tuesday as part of a tour of the United Kingdom designed to rally support for her widely criticised Brexit deal before a vote in parliament.

May secured agreement with the EU on Sunday for a deal that will see Britain leaving the bloc with continued close trade ties, but the odds now look stacked against her getting it approved by a deeply divided British parliament.

Tuesday's tour includes meetings with political leaders from all parties in Northern Ireland - which will have Britain's only land border with the EU and whose future has been a stumbling block in the negotiations.

"Having been told by the EU that we would need to split the UK in two, we are leaving as one United Kingdom," May said in a statement announcing the visit and defending the border arrangements agreed with the EU.

"My deal delivers for every corner of the UK and I will work hard to strengthen the bonds that unite us as we look ahead to our future outside of the EU."

The visit is part one of several fronts May's team are working on to build support ahead of the Dec.11 vote in parliament. Some of her senior ministers have been praising the deal in public, and courting opposition lawmakers in private.

Dec. 11 vote in parliament

"I am looking ahead to December 11... when this House will be faced with the decision as to whether or not it wishes to deliver on the vote of the British people," May told parliament.

May made a blunt appeal to skeptical lawmakers on Monday to back her divorce deal with the EU: It isn't perfect, but it's all there is, and the alternative is a leap into the unknown.

In essence, she urged Parliament: Let's agree and move on, for the sake of the voters.

The British leader crowned nearly two years of painful talks with Brussels that threatened to fall apart many times by sealing Brexit arrangements on Sunday with the 27 EU heads of state.

But this difficult chapter was always going to be the easy part.

May must now navigate the deal through a divided chamber in which she holds the slimmest working majority –– and where lawmakers oppose it on all sides.

The beleaguered leader got a taste of just how tough her job will be as she briefed lawmakers on the outcome of her Brussels visit.

'National self-harm'

Opposition Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn called the withdrawal deal and accompanying political declaration on future relations "an act of national self-harm."

"For the good of the nation, the House has very little choice but to reject this deal," he said.

Yet May might be more disconcerted by the seemingly growing and clearly more vocal chorus of resentment from her own Conservative Party.

Conservative MP Mark Francois told May her deal was "as dead as a Dodo."

Former May loyalist Michael Fallon said the government was asking parliament to "take a huge gamble" and "surrendering our [EU] vote and our veto without any firm commitment to frictionless trade."

More than an hour passed before the first member of her own party stood up to voice her support for the prime minister.

'Get on with it'