Turkey, US hold 6th joint helicopter flight over Syria
Two Turkish and two American helicopters took off from Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, where the two countries’ armed forces have a joint operations centre.
A photo taken from Turkey's Sanliurfa province shows the helicopters conducting sixth round of joint flights on September 21, 2019 in Sanliurfa, Turkey. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 21, 2019

Turkish and US armed forces conducted the sixth round of joint helicopter flights on Saturday for a planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground, two Turkish and two American helicopters took off from Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, where the two countries’ armed forces have a joint operations centre.

They flew to the Syrian side of the border.

The countries’ armed forces had previously done four joint helicopter flights and a land patrol.

According to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, the joint patrols were conducted as part of an agreement over the planned establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations centre.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the US has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey’s objections.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which for more than 30 years has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
