Organisers of a climate march in Paris on Saturday urged protesters to call it quits after violent clashes between police and radical activists who authorities said had infiltrated the rally.

"Take no risks and leave the march for the climate. The conditions for a non-violent march are not in place," Greenpeace, a co-organiser of the event, said on Twitter.

Another co-organiser, Youth for Climate, also told demonstrators to go home.

The rally in the French capital was part of a global climate change action, which has also involved mass cleanups and striking school children across the world.