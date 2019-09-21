The Kashmir issue has been reported widely in Turkish media but many have missed the basic facts and conveyed a misleading and incorrect narrative. There is need for a reality check on the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) issue.

The difficult times prior to 5 August were dominated by cross-border terrorism from Pakistan; after 5 August, India took measures to deter terrorism and provided an ecosystem for people to achieve their aspirations.

We are proud of India’s democracy, economic and social transformation and integration into global systems. In India, citizens always come first and their interests shape policy.

Status of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. The Maharaja of J&K signed the Instrument of Accession on 27 October 1947 for the legal incorporation of J&K into India.

However, Pakistan invaded J&K in 1947 and has been in illegal occupation of parts of J&K, including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK/POJK) and illegally ceded parts of the territory to China. 1.3 billion Indians are united in their resolve to have physical jurisdiction one day.

Initiatives adopted by Government of India on 5 August

On 5 August, internal measures were adopted to build a new J&K. First, elements of the temporary Article 370 of the Constitution of India were made non-operational for effective integration of J&K into the mainstream.

Second, J&K was reorganised into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh by a bill passed in Parliament; J&K would have its own Legislature. The initiative would provide governance, development, security against cross-border terrorism and stability. Significantly, there is no change in our external boundaries or LOC.

Pakistan inflicted terrorism, violence and radicalisation in J&K for decades, in broad daylight. It was condemned by the international community, Pakistan was put on the FATF grey-list for its violations and hundreds of Pakistani terrorists and terror organisations were proscribed by UN.

Yet, Pakistan continued its misguided policy of Islamic jihad against India. India’s recent initiatives confirmed zero tolerance for terrorism; that is perhaps why Pakistan’s leaders seemed so disturbed.

Fake story versus reality

Unfortunately, Turkish media has been a victim of propaganda and motivated narrative. Regrettably, this narrative ran counter to the positive momentum in India-Turkey bilateral relations and the strong understanding between PM Modi and President Erdogan to realise the fullest potential of our partnership.

Siege vs saving lives: Restrictions (not curfew) were imposed on assembly and communications as a precautionary measure. We cut off channels used by terrorists to connect with their cells to ensure Kashmiri lives were not subjected to Pakistani terrorism.