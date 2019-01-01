Netflix has dropped an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that sharply criticised Saudi Arabia following a complaint that the kingdom made to the webstreaming service, the Financial Timesreported on Tuesday.

The second episode of the web show shone the spotlight on Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's (MBS) alleged part in the October 2 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul's Saudi Consulate, which tipped the kingdom into one of its worst crises.

The episode also highlighted Saudi Arabia's role in the war in Yemen - a conflict that has so far killed around 10,000 people since 2015 and pushed 14 million Yemenis to the brink of famine.

In the episode, Minhaj called for a reassessment of the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia, branding the Yemen War “the biggest tragedy of the MBS era”. He also criticised Silicon Valley for "swimming in Saudi cash".