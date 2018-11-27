Morocco has reaffirmed its call to Algeria — which has yet to respond to Rabat’s invitation earlier this month — to address both countries’ decades-long political issues through bilateral talks.

Morocco and Algeria, neighbours in northwestern Africa, have long had bitter divisions over contentious border issues and the unsettled status of the Western Sahara, a disputed region where the Polisario Front, a secessionist political group backed by Algeria, pursues a UN-approved right to self-determination.

Their political issues can be traced back to the 1960s, when Algeria attained independence from France and the contentious Moroccan-Algerian border was drawn.

However, things further escalated in 1994 when Morocco imposed a visa requirement on Algerian citizens to enter the country following an armed attack in Marrakech, a Moroccan city. Algeria responded by closing its border, which is one of the world’s longest borders, to Morocco.

The barrier continues to impact their economic growth and separate families.

In order to revive relations between the two countries, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI recently extended one of his warmest reconciliatory statements toward Algeria to date since the 1994 attack.

In his invitation for talks, the king described Algeria as a “sister nation,” expressing his readiness “for a direct and frank dialogue.”

Morocco’s call for bilateral talks with Algeria coincide with a new UN initiative to break the Western Sahara deadlock between the Polisario Front and Rabat. The UN has also invited Mauritania and Algeria in the Sahara talks scheduled for December.

Here is a breakdown of the main problems which impede a settlement between the two countries.

Border disputes

While Morocco had supported the Algerian independence movement against France in the 1950s and 1960s, a colonialist legacy of border problems has left its mark.

Under French occupation, Algeria was a colony — a part of metropolitan France — and Morocco held the less-empowered status of a protectorate. Rabat claims the French favoured Algeria and sliced off some Moroccan territory, giving it to Algiers illegally.