President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, staunchly denied ever meeting with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday, after the Guardian newspaper published a story alleging the two met at least three times, including once in 2016.

“This story is totally false and deliberately libellous. I have never met Julian Assange or anyone connected to him," Manafort said through a spokesman.

"We are considering all legal options against the Guardian, who proceeded with this story even after being notified by my representatives that it was false.”

Manafort's statement came one day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office told a federal judge that Manafort had breached his plea agreement by lying repeatedly to the FBI despite pledging to cooperate with the probe.

In the same court filing, Manafort denied lying, but both sides agreed the court should move ahead and set a date to sentence him for his crimes.

Prosecutors said they plan to file a report before sentencing laying out the alleged crimes Manafort committed after pleading guilty in September.

Lionel Donovan has more from Washington DC.