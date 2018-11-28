TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan calls for Muslim unity
Speaking at the opening of a conference focused on Islamic economic and commercial co-operation hosted in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Muslims around the world to stand united and overcome a history of division.
President Erdogan calls for Muslim unity
'As long as Muslims and people defending justice and freedom exist, Palestine will also continue to exist,' Turkish President Erdogan said at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation economic conference in Istanbul on November 28, 2018. / AA
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
November 28, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the Istanbul meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday.

"As long as Muslims and people defend justice and freedom, Palestine will continue to exist," Erdogan told the meeting.

Erdogan said Turkey will encourage its people to visit Jerusalem "so occupiers will not dim the lights of the holy city."

Erdogan said international organisations have disappointed Muslims over Palestine and civil wars, although Muslims pressed them for solutions.

"From Syria to Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, the crisis and the bloodshed in the region stem from the lines drawn after World War I," Erdogan said.

RECOMMENDED

"We should not fall into trap of those who give more weight to a drop of oil than a drop of blood," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also reiterated his call for reform in the structure of the UN Security Council, calling it a "must".

"Using national currencies in trade among Islamic countries is important for liberation from imperialist shackles," he said.

"If millions are poor and starving in Yemen, Muslims are responsible for that and not others," he said.

Erdogan said increasing trade among members of the OIC’s economic cooperation committee makes them strong.

He urged Muslim countries to complete procedures to make preferential trade system a "reality."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE