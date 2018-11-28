At least 30 Afghan civilians and 16 Taliban fighters were killed in US air strikes in the Afghan province of Helmand, officials said on Wednesday, as Afghanistan's president announced a team for prospective peace talks with the Taliban in Geneva.

Taliban and residents denied claims of Taliban casualties, however.

In the eastern part of the capital Kabul, Taliban insurgents on Wednesday staged a coordinated attack on a British security firm G4S, an Afghan official said, killing at least 10 people and wounding 19 others.

Helmand air raid

Afghanistan's NATO-led force said Afghan government forces and US advisers came under fire from Taliban fighters in a compound in Garmsir district in southern Helmand province and called in an air strike, but the ground forces were not aware of any civilians in or near the compound.

"After the strike, there were secondary explosions, we assess from explosives inside the compound," NATO said in a statement.

Provincial governor Mohammad Yasin Khan said troops had called in air strikes against Taliban fighters in Garmsir, causing both civilian and Taliban casualties.

Attahullah Afghan, who heads the provincial council, said most of the casualties including men, women and children incurred in an air strike that hit a house on Tuesday night during military operations there.

A statement from governor’s office in Helmand confirmed that 16 Taliban insurgents were killed and said an investigation was underway to determine civilian casualties.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed all the victims were civilians.

"Only one child was wounded, the rest were martyred," relative of air strike victim, Mohammadullah said.

"Around 30 people have been killed...No, Taliban [fighters] were not among them."

Negotiating team for Taliban peace talks

The fighting came as Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday announced a 12-person team for peace talks with the Taliban.

The Afghan government, Western diplomats and UN officials have in recent weeks raised hopes of finally reaching a deal to end the Taliban's 17-year insurgency.

At the international conference in Geneva, Ghani said his government had "formed a 12-person negotiating team, comprised of both women and men, and led by presidential chief of staff (Abdul Salam) Rahimi".

Rahimi, a former humanitarian worker and former deputy Afghan finance minister, is considered one of Ghani's closest aides.

The president also laid out what he termed a "roadmap" for the talks and four principles that he said must form the backbone of any agreement.

They include respecting Afghanistan's constitution and the total rejection of interference in domestic affairs by foreign "terrorist" and criminal groups.