Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday his government and the military want to mend ties with arch-foe India, during a ground-breaking ceremony for the first visa-free border crossing for the Sikh pilgrims of India.

"I, the prime minister, my political party, the rest of our political parties, our army, all our institutions are all on one page. We want to move forward," Khan said in a speech to open a new border crossing with India in Punjab province.

"If India takes one step forward then we will take two steps forward toward friendship," he said.

Pakistan's chief of army staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was among the dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony.

The new crossing point, which will officially open next year, is about 120 km north of the Pakistani city of Lahore and will be used by Sikh pilgrims coming from India on a visa-free basis to visit holy sites in Pakistan.

'We have just one problem, Kashmir'

The agreement is a rare instance of cooperation between the South Asian rivals which have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947, two of them on disputed Kashmir.

"The happiness I see in you today, if I were to explain to my Muslim brother and sisters, is that imagine that you are standing 4 km outside Madina and cannot go in, and you are then given the chance to go. That is the happiness I see here," Pakistani newspaper Dawn quoted Khan as saying.

Khan urged India to resolve the Kashmir dispute, saying "we have just one problem, Kashmir. If man can walk on the moon, what problems are there that we cannot resolve?"

Appealing for a thaw in ties, Khan called for improvements in trade and other cross-border interaction and urged ending poverty through cooperation.

Muslim Pakistan and mostly Hindu India have a range of disputes but their main bone of contention is the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

India accuses Pakistan of training and arming rebels battling over 500,000 Indian troops in the India-administered portion of Kashmir.

Pakistan denies that, saying it only offers political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris seeking a merger of the territory with Pakistan or independence.

Violence in Kashmir routinely triggers tension between the two countries.