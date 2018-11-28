Despite constant US denial of any links between the YPG and the PKK, Talat Silo, the former spokesman of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is mainly led by the YPG, said in a recent interview that the YPG is taking direct orders from the PKK terror group's Qandil leadership.

Since 2014, the YPG has been backed by Washington on the grounds that the armed group was the most formidable force against Daesh in northern Syria.

Turkey strongly protested the US' support to the group, describing the YPG as the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Washington and Ankara. As a result, Washington supports a terrorist group in northern Syria, according to Turkey.

“YPG and PYD [which is the political wing of the YPG] take all orders from the Qandil [leadership] through Sabri Ok [one of the top PKK leaders],” said Silo, who defected last year from the SDF to Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces.

Since the late 1990s, the PKK leadership has operated from the Qandil mountains located in northern Iraq. According to experts, Sabri Ok is one of the most influential PKK leaders, a possible replacement for Abdullah Ocalan, the founder and the leader of the PKK. Ocalan has been imprisoned in Turkey since 1999.

Silo, who is also a member of the Syrian Turkmen community, eventually came to Turkey on November 2017, publicly revealing strategic secrets of the SDF and YPG, including their dealings with the Americans and Daesh.

Silo also disclosed simmering tensions within the SDF leadership, indicating that the YPG commanders with direct links to the Qandil leadership have more influence over the group’s decision-making process.

While some YPG commanders like Sahin Cilo, who works closely with US forces, have strong public support, it's Fehman Huseyin who keeps them in check just because he has better contacts with the Qandil leadership, Silo said.

“While Cilo has much affinity toward Americans, Huseyin does not like them at all,” Silo viewed. Huseyin, a Syrian citizen and a long-time operative of the PKK, has been known for his hardline attitude in the PKK, which has embraced a Marxist-Leninist ideology since its establishment in 1974.