Central American migrants have a right to request asylum in the United States, and Mexico has repeatedly refused US requests to force them to seek refuge there instead, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Wednesday.

Videgaray, who leaves office on the weekend, said the incoming Mexican government was also not planning to accept US demands that it give asylum to the migrants, thousands of whom have arrived at the US-Mexican border in caravans in recent weeks.

He told Mexican networkTelevisa that accepting the US requests "would declare Mexico a final destination for migrants, invalidating any asylum process in the United States. We have rejected this."

US President Donald Trump threatened this week to "permanently" close the US-Mexican border if Mexico does not deport some 7,000 Central Americans gathered in the border city of Tijuana.

Videgaray said that closing the border, through which $1.7 billion in bilateral trade passes every day, would be "incredibly negative" for both countries.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston explains.