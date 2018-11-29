WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australian spies eye licence to use force
Critics have argued that reforms allowing Australian intelligence officers operating abroad to be able to "use reasonable force" well beyond situations of self-defence amounted to a licence for spies to operate like paramilitary special forces.
Australian spies eye licence to use force
Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2017. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
November 29, 2018

Australian spies operating overseas will have more leeway to use force, including lethal force, under legal reforms put forward by the conservative government on Thursday.

Under the proposals, intelligence officers operating abroad for the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) would be able to "use reasonable force" well beyond situations of self-defence.

The measures would allow spies to use firearms more readily, as well as restrain or detain anyone posing a risk to their operations.

Officers and agents - a tradecraft term for any informant or operative - will also be allowed to use force to protect bystanders or hostages.

Justifying the reforms, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne cited a "more complex" world and "new circumstances unforeseen" when current rules were forged a decade and a half ago.

RECOMMENDED

Those rules allow intelligence officers to use force to defend only themselves, other staff, or agents.

Leading Australian government lawyers had expressed concern that spies could break the law by defending bystanders in the course of operations.

The government tried to bat away allegations the reforms amounted to a licence for spies to operate like paramilitary special forces.

"ASIS does not have, nor is it seeking, an offensive armed capability," the government said in a statement to parliament Thursday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE