Australian spies operating overseas will have more leeway to use force, including lethal force, under legal reforms put forward by the conservative government on Thursday.

Under the proposals, intelligence officers operating abroad for the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) would be able to "use reasonable force" well beyond situations of self-defence.

The measures would allow spies to use firearms more readily, as well as restrain or detain anyone posing a risk to their operations.

Officers and agents - a tradecraft term for any informant or operative - will also be allowed to use force to protect bystanders or hostages.

Justifying the reforms, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne cited a "more complex" world and "new circumstances unforeseen" when current rules were forged a decade and a half ago.