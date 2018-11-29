TÜRKİYE
Erdogan offers Turkish mediation between Russia and Ukraine
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could play a mediation role to ease tensions between Russia and Ukraine after the seizure of three Ukrainian ships by Moscow sparked a major new crisis.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds phone conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts over the recent tension between the countries in the Black Sea on November 28, 2018. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
November 29, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said he discussed the possibility of a Turkish mediation to resolve tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Sea of Azov.

"Here we could take on a mediator role and we have discussed this with both sides," Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul airport before heading to the G20 summit in Argentina.

His comments came after intense telephone diplomacy on Wednesday which saw Erdogan hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko. Erdogan also talked to US President Donald Trump.

"Both Mr Putin and Mr Poroshenko in our talks made requests. We will convey the (Ukrainian) demands to Mr Putin in our meeting in Argentina," added Erdogan, saying the issue would also be discussed in his talks with Trump in Buenos Aires.

Turkey is keen not to see any further escalation in the conflict between its fellow Black Sea littoral states which could bring further instability to the region.

Moscow and Kiev have traded angry accusations since Russian navy vessels fired on, boarded and captured the three Ukrainian ships off the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

After warning of the threat of "full-scale war", Poroshenko on Wednesday signed an act imposing martial law for 30 days in regions bordering Russia, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Kiev has demanded the return of its ships and the release of 24 sailors taken prisoner during the confrontation.

Tensions between Kiev and Moscow spilt over into confrontation when pro-EU protests in Ukraine led to the ousting of pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.

Russia annexed Crimea while pro-Moscow separatists seized parts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of eastern Ukraine, declaring unrecognised breakaway statelets in a conflict that remains unresolved.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
