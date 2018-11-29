Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said he discussed the possibility of a Turkish mediation to resolve tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Sea of Azov.

"Here we could take on a mediator role and we have discussed this with both sides," Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul airport before heading to the G20 summit in Argentina.

His comments came after intense telephone diplomacy on Wednesday which saw Erdogan hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko. Erdogan also talked to US President Donald Trump.

"Both Mr Putin and Mr Poroshenko in our talks made requests. We will convey the (Ukrainian) demands to Mr Putin in our meeting in Argentina," added Erdogan, saying the issue would also be discussed in his talks with Trump in Buenos Aires.

Turkey is keen not to see any further escalation in the conflict between its fellow Black Sea littoral states which could bring further instability to the region.