Iran sits in between Afghanistan and Iraq; two countries invaded on the orders of the former US President, George W. Bush in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

At the time, Iran’s position was precarious given the hostility expressed against Iran by President Bush in his famous ‘Axis of Evil’ speech of 2002. But now, fortunes might have reversed.

Two decades on as the US struggles to defeat the Taliban in Afghanistan, and is failing in the Iraqi political scene, Iran has claimed victory for the defeat of Daesh (ISIL) in Iraq and secured support in all major political positions within the Iraqi political structure.

Iran’s regional ambitions were clearly as poignant as those of the US. Iran learnt its lessons well during the eight year war with Iraq in the 1980s; a war that it claims was instigated by the United States.

Iran used that experience to sharpen its intelligence on Iraq and construct an elaborate network of contacts and operatives. It hosted over two million Iraqi refugees and several Shia opposition leaders.

Iran invested heavily in strengthening its military as well as its political contacts and operatives in Iraq. This was a country with a 64-69 percent Shia majority, a country where the US forces had left chaos after their 2003 invasion, and as such a perfect place where Iran’s anti-American narrative would gain currency in the region.

As part of its soft power, Iran set up several television stations broadcasting in Arabic, all led and run on the heavily anti-American lines of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC).

The rise of Daesh in 2014 gave Iran another opportunity to expand ties – this time also with the Sunni and Kurdish groups in northern Iraq.

The commander of the Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, announced both “the liberation of Mosul” and the end of operations in Syria.

Soleimani praised top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Hashd al-Shaabi, which Iran has nurtured.

And when former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi made the official announcement for Iraq’s victory over Daesh, without mentioning Iran’s support, and later pledged to follow the US sanctions on Iran, he was sidelined by Iran.

Instead the candidate of the powerful Shia Supreme Islamic Council, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, long based in Iran and known for his opposition to the US, became prime minister in October this year.