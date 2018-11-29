The United States has long been involved in Yemen’s many wars and conflicts.

Its most recent reprisal has been military support for the Saudi coalition that has been backing a disparate camp of government loyalists against Yemen’s Houthi rebels since 2015. This means the US sells arms, shares intelligence and provides training to avoid strikes that risk civilian casualties.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James ‘Jim’ Mattis both urged the Senate to not move ahead with the legislation which calls for an end to military assistance in a conflict that human rights advocates say is wreaking havoc on Yemen and subjecting civilians to indiscriminate bombing.

"The suffering in Yemen grieves me, but if the United States of America was not involved in Yemen, it would be a hell of a lot worse," Pompeo told lawmakers in the closed-door hearing before the vote.

Many Yemenis would disagree with Pompeo. “Yemenis as civilians are not happy about the role of the US either before or during the war as they feel [America] always kills civilians,” journalist Nasser al Sakkaf told TRT World.

The oft-repeated number of 10,000 fatalities underscores the difficulty of keeping track of casualties in an under-reported and deadly war.

A database assembled by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, has the potential to set the record a little straighter.

At least 57,538 people — civilians and combatants — have been killed since the beginning of 2016, according to ACLED. That doesn't include the first nine months of the war, in 2015, which the group is still analysing. Those data are likely to raise the figure to 70,000 or 80,000 — likely an underestimate.

The numbers also don't include those who have died in the humanitarian disaster caused by the war, particularly starvation.

Though there are no firm figures, the aid group Save the Children estimated hunger may have killed 50,000 children in 2017. That was based on a calculation that around 30 percent of severely malnourished children who didn't receive proper treatment likely died.

The US has stayed in the war in spite of criticism from many quarters that it is aiding a coalition complicit in war crimes. So what role has the US played in Yemen?

Made in the USA, delivered by Saudi

Two Saudi air strikes hit a funeral in Sanaa one October afternoon in 2016. The back-to-back missiles killed nearly 160 people and injured over 500. The “dumb bombs with graduate degrees” were American-made, by Raytheon.

A bomb dropped by the coalition on a school bus in August 2018 killed 40 children and 11 adults — and was made by Lockheed Martin.

A CNN investigation showed US-made bombs had been killing or injuring civilians since 2015.

And as the Senate voted to debate more on cutting military involvement in Yemen’s war — in an angry response at being denied a CIA briefing on journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing — the US agreed to sell more arms to Saudi Arabia.

Saudis and US officials formalised terms for Saudi's purchase of 44 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launchers, missiles and related equipment, the state department said on Wednesday

Lockheed Martin's $15 billion missile defence system is part of the deals made in the much-touted $110 billion arms package, which the US and Saudi Arabia announced in 2017. The contracts for the sale of US arms to Riyadh were made to counter Tehran — which the two accuse of arming and brainwashing Houthi rebels — and terrorists.

The THAAD deal, which supports the "long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of the growing ballistic missile threat from the Iranian regime and Iran-backed extremist groups," in other words is implicit US support for the war in Yemen.

Congressional approval for the THAAD missile defence system sale was given in 2017.

The Trump administration is not the only one that has sold Saudi Arabia arms. Barack Obama’s presidency sold arms worth over $150 billion to the kingdom.

“Amnesty International has documented similar military equipment being used in dozens of unlawful air strikes in Yemen which appear to be disproportionate or indiscriminate, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians,” Amnesty International’s Yemen researcher Rasha Mohamed told TRT World.

“That is why Amnesty International and other organisations are urging states to take a stand and suspend arms transfers to Saudi Arabia and other members of the coalition for use in Yemen. Otherwise, states that are still supplying arms to the Saudi Arabia and Emirati-led coalition risk going down in history as being complicit in war crimes in Yemen,” she said.