The Syrian conflict has entered its eighth year. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6.6 million Syrians have been displaced internally and 5.6 million people have been scattered across its borders. From food insecurity to loss of educational access, lack of health services and high-rates of gender-based violence, the consequences of the crisis have been particularly brutal for women and girls.

Women serve to sustain the resilience of families and communities, trying to keep their families healthy, fed and together. In many cases, women have been forced to become the sole breadwinners overnight after losing husbands and fathers to the conflict.

Upon entering the Saricam Public Education Centre in Turkey's Adana province, Aliyah Shamsi* was the only woman sitting at one of the two dozen benches in an otherwise empty, white hall. She sat with a black veil cast over her head and her 10-month-old baby girl perched on the table in front of her playing with an old wrapper.

At the centre, women are trained in apparel and textiles. Aliyah is one of the workers who completed her training in textiles. The conflict forced her to fend for herself and her four children. “We left Syria because of the bombing. Bombing, bombing. It gets to the point where you can’t endure it anymore: planes and bombing. This person’s dead, and that person’s dead.”

Hasnaa Halabi*, another worker at the centre, fills the room with her charming, vibrant energy. Accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter who follows her shyly, Hasnaa lived in different camps in eastern Turkey for about five years before settling in Saricam. She mustered the courage to leave their home in Aleppo a year after her husband’s death.

“When I saw my husband and how he died, it shook me up. A bomb dropped and hit him. He had just gone out for a walk through the neighbourhood, he had not done anything wrong. I can’t explain it anymore,” she says, tears welling up in her eyes.

“They brought him to me and he was severely wounded, he didn’t even last till the evening before he passed away.”

"I was afraid, especially for my children. At the time, they were all very young,” she added.

Hasnaa never planned on leaving, until a bomb hit her neighbourhood.

“After the death of my husband, our house had no water, no electricity and no food, so what was I to do? No one wishes to be forced to leave their country. No one.”

A sense of disorientation and confusion flooded Hasnaa as she reached the Syrian-Turkish border Bab al Salam. She spent two days on the road to the nearest camp.