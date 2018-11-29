Russia is the second biggest oil exporter in the world, making its economy vastly dependent on the global oil market. Oil and gas exports constitute 40 percent of the total federal budget revenue of Russia.

A dip in oil prices between 2014 and 2016 caused big losses to the Russian economy.

The price of crude oil decreased more than 30 percent from $75 to $51 between October 2 and November 29. This is the first declining trend since February 2016, the lowest price level in the last decade.

How vulnerable is Russia?

Russia is missing, or has already missed, the chance to transform how it generates revenue by investing instead on military expansion, economy consultant Yakup Kocaman told TRT World. The effect of Russia’s military expansion policy will be seen in the long-term, he said, commenting on the country's dependence on oil.

“The revenue from oil and gas is also very important for Russia as the country is carrying out military activities in several regions such as Ukraine, Crimea and Syria,” Kocaman told TRT World.

Yet in May, when the Russian Finance Ministry announced the federal budget 2018-2019, it seemed economic prospects were looking brighter.

The country’s estimated oil and gas revenue was revised from $8.5 billion to $44.4 billion. The estimated increase in revenue from oil and gas nearly equalled the increase in total revenue.

The country’s resilience is often credited to low oil production costs and a weakening rouble which allows for attractive exports.

But oil trade, vital for Russian economy, is conducted in US dollars, a “monopoly” Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wants to end.

"Certainly, we are thinking about what we need to do in order to get free of this burden,” Putin said in May.

“Furthermore, our partners are helping us by introducing all these unlawful restrictions and violating principles of the global trade, because the whole world sees the dollar monopoly is unreliable; it is dangerous for many, not only for us," he said.

The top three crude oil producers — Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia — will be at the G20 Summit this weekend, raising expectations that oil policy will be discussed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will meet on December 6 in Vienna to discuss output policy with some non-OPEC producers, including Russia.

Why do oil prices fluctuate?

There are several factors that have an impact on oil prices: supply, market anxieties, political impact on trade, the use of technology in production and natural disasters.

Future contracts of oil trade among countries in any given price also can affect the market.

Investments on pipelines to transport oil reduce transportation costs together with the price of oil.

However, one of the most important determinants of oil prices is OPEC.

The OPEC-Trump tangent