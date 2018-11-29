The man who ploughed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at last year's white nationalist rally in Virginia had every intention to kill, a prosecutor told jurors on Thursday at the start of his murder trial.

"It was willful, premeditated murder," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nina-Alice Antony said in Charlottesville Circuit Court, where James Fields, 21, is facing 10 criminal counts for his role in the violence.

Fields' attorney, John Hill, said the Ohio man acted in self-defence after becoming frightened by the mass of people around his car.

"You will hear James tell officers he feared for his safety," Hill said, referring to his client's comments to police following the crash. "He was scared to death."

Lionel Donovan reports from Charlottesville.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed in the incident, which capped two days of chaos in August 2017 when hundreds of white nationalists descended on Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia, to protest the planned removal of a Confederate statue from a public park. Two state troopers were also killed during the protests when their helicopter crashed.